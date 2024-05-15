Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.18. 259,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $335.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.