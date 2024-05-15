Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded up $7.87 on Wednesday, reaching $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 606,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.22 and a 200 day moving average of $230.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463 shares of company stock worth $101,701 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

