Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.47 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 74,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

