Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $13.98 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 273,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 1,495,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,868. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

