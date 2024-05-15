Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. 680,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,666. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $86.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.