Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 35,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 274,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

