Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,554,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,718,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.0% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,890 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

