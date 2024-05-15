Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,189 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $683,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,507. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $195.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,739 shares of company stock worth $37,096,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

