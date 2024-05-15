Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,463 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

GD stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,620,925 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

