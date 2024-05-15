Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HEICO by 50.9% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after buying an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $6,908,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $216.86.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

