Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4 Million Position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 6.45% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

HYMU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 51,612 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

