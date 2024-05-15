Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.11 and a 200 day moving average of $328.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $366.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

