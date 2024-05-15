Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,505,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

