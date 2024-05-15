Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.30. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 802 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.35.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
