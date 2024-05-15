Raj Chowdhry Buys 325,000 Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry bought 325,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$34,125.00.

Raj Chowdhry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AsiaBaseMetals alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Raj Chowdhry purchased 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 2,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$160.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Raj Chowdhry bought 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Up 16.7 %

CVE:ABZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.11. 325,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.46. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.18.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.