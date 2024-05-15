Raymond James Begins Coverage on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,114. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schneider National by 360.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $12,547,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 57,183 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

