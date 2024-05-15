Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Reddit from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:RDDT opened at 62.34 on Friday. Reddit has a 12 month low of 37.35 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $82,167,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $9,864,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

