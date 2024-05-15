Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.85. 246,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.