Request Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Request has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $120.28 million and $2.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.81 or 0.99753125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11597638 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,527,902.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.