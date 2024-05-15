Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,763.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 1,029,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 974,645 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

