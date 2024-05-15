Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Metallus Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTUS)

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Metallus in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Metallus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Metallus’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Metallus Trading Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. Metallus has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,509,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,509,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $230,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,133. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.