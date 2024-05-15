Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 15th (BOLT, CSWC, CTNT, FLUT, HBM, LUXH, MOMO, NFLX, NICE, OLMA)

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 15th:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $246.00 target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$15.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $655.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $343.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

