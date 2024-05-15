Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

