Reviewing Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $78.34 million 0.20 -$35.70 million N/A N/A Arteris $53.67 million 5.92 -$36.87 million ($1.03) -8.02

Nano Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings for Nano Labs and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arteris has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 62.82%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Arteris -69.70% -198.35% -35.33%

Summary

Nano Labs beats Arteris on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

