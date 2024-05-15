Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.17.
RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity
Revvity Stock Performance
NYSE:RVTY opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revvity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.