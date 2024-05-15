Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

