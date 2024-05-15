Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. 1,450,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,666. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.