Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $12.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rithm Capital traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 608781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RITM. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RITM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 205,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $53,025,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $689,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 261.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 260,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.