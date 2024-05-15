Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

