Robert Martin Haire Sells 119,309 Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 119,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$537,248.43.

EcoSynthetix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ECO traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,318. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. The firm has a market cap of C$275.44 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.87 million for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.