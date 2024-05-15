Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,579 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Roblox by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Roblox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 28.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.