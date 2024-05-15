Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 14%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 13,302,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 1,772,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

