Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

