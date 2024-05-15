Roland Goette Sells 3,300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.24. 713,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,122,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.