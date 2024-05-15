Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

GENK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENK. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,984,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

