Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Shares of NXT traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,441,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,135. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

