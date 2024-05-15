Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$41.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.92.

Keyera Stock Up 0.6 %

Keyera stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.32. 327,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,353. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$36.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.34.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

