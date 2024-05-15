Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Overweight Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,335 ($41.89) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,085 ($38.75).

GRG stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,784 ($34.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,967. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,002.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,797.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,668.57.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

