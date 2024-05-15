Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Overweight Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,335 ($41.89) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,085 ($38.75).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greggs
Greggs Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs
In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.