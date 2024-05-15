R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Down 13.7%

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.77 ($0.02). 418,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 876,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

R&Q Insurance Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

