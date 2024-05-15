RTX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 72,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the typical volume of 28,070 call options.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.23. 2,359,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at RTX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

