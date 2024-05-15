Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock remained flat at $7.15 on Wednesday. 2,932,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Rumble has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,537.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,173,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,851,662.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,537.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,788,908 shares of company stock worth $12,537,410 in the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

