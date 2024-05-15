Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.94. Rumble shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 906,248 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,348,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,144,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,348,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,144,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,788,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,410. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rumble by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rumble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Rumble by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

