Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Sells A$747,500.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Free Report) insider David Bottomley sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total value of A$747,500.00 ($495,033.11).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 1st, David Bottomley acquired 50,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$53,000.00 ($35,099.34).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

Ryder Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Ryder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.00%.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

