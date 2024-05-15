Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Announces Earnings Results

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

Shares of Ryvyl stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 117,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

