Sanara MedTech’s (SMTI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

SMTI opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

