Saul Centers, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $83,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,570.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $425,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

