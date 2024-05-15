Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

TSE SIS opened at C$17.31 on Monday. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

