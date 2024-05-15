ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.75

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 3969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

ScanSource Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

In other news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $563,866.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $454,202 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in ScanSource by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ScanSource by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

