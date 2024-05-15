Schiavi & Co LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Schiavi & Co LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.66. 1,442,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,156. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

