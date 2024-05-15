Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Schneider National by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

