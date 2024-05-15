Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.